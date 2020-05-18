Corps of Engineers reopens lock facilities to the public
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is removing the closures to its facilities near the Mississippi River locks and dams from Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings, Minn., to Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa. The change is effective immediately.

The guide walls, loading docks and observation platforms were closed to the public April 6 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Public restrooms at the locks and dams will continue to remain closed until further notice.

“Reopening these locations to the public is an important step in letting them view the Mississippi River up close,” said Jim Rand, St. Paul District locks and dams chief. “While we are reopening the sites, we urge everyone to continue practicing safe social distancing measures and to continue listening to local officials on the best methods to protect yourself. The safety and health of our visitors and employees is our top priority, and we want everyone to be able to experience the river for years to come.”

For up-to-date information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to St. Paul District areas, visit: www.mvp.usace.army.mil.

