The last tow of the 2018 navigation season departed St. Paul, Minnesota, Nov. 25, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District.
The departure of the Motor Vessel Thomas E. Erickson signified the end of the navigation season on the Upper Mississippi River within the St. Paul District. The last tow to depart the St. Paul District through Lock and dam 10, the district’s southernmost lock near Guttenberg, Iowa, was the Motor Vessel Titletown U.S.A. She locked through Lock 10, heading southbound Dec. 1.
The navigation season started April 11 with the arrival of the Motor Vessel Michael Poindexter. She arrived in St. Paul with 12 barges.
The Motor Vessel Pere Marquette was the last vessel to depart St. Paul in 2017 She departed Nov. 28, 2017, pushing five barges filled with grains and soybeans.
The Corps closed Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and Lock and Dam 1, both in Minneapolis, to navigation Nov. 28.
