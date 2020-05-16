Corps of Engineers urges boater safety on Mississippi River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is celebrating National Safe Boating Week by urging boaters on the Mississippi River to be smart while on the water.
National Safe Boating Week is May 16-22.
“The Mississippi River is an amazing place to spend your time on a boat, but you need to be smart about it,” said Jim Rand, St. Paul District locks and dams chief. “There are a lot of hazards that boaters need to be aware of to include tow boats, dangerous currents near our locks and submerged debris.”
To be safe on the river this boating season, Corps staff offer the following tips:
- Wear a life jacket;
- Avoid consuming too much alcohol;
- Tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you plan to be back;
- Keep an eye on the weather as conditions can change with little warning;
- Take a boater safety class;
- Avoid restricted areas immediately above and below a lock and dam;
- Have an anchor on board that can be quickly retrieved;
- Monitor navigation traffic on Marine Channel 14;
- If locking through a lock, listen to the lock operator at all times; and
- Practice social distancing to ensure everyone is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the Corps' water safety program, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/Water-Safety/ or http://bobber.info/ for water safety educational materials.
