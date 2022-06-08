Corps temporarily closes Genoa Lock and Dam 8 to replace 85-year-old gates

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will close Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, to navigation during four 12-hour closure periods from June 14-23, to replace the lock chamber’s miter gates.

The lock will be closed to all river traffic, commercial and recreational, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 14, 16, 21 and 23. When the lock reopens after each closure, it is important to note that there is a priority order of lockage based on vessel type. First are government vessels, followed in order by excursion, commercial navigation and recreation boats. Once the lock reopens, lock staff will communicate specific locking instructions via marine band VHF radio channel 14.

The Lock and Dam 8 miter gates are original from the 1930s. Over time, the gates have been damaged and distressed, which has led to serviceability issues. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness in support of the economically significant navigation infrastructure.

