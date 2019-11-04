Halloween fun

Costumed children and their adults cross Viroqua's West Court Street during the downtown trick-or-treat hours on Halloween.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

The sun brightened the way for fairies, ghosts, superheros, vampires and other costumed characters who visited downtown Viroqua for safe trick-or-treat on Halloween afternoon.

The costumed characters could trick or treat in residential areas after the downtown event until 7 p.m.

Costumed kids and their dog

Ardyn Pierce (left), Sylvie Pierce and their dog, Posh, share Halloween smiles during Viroqua's downtown trick-or-treat hours on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Candy distribution

Viroqua firefighters hand out candy during the downtown trick-or-treat hours on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat time

Wonder Woman and other costumed characters make their way down Viroqua's South Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 31. Downtown trick-or-treat hours were from 3-5 p.m.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

