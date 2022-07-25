Cottage Grove man injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 56

A Cottage Grove man was injured in a single-motorcycle crash July 24 on State Hwy. 56 west of Shingle Hollow Road in the town of Harmony.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:07 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center was notified of the single-motorcycle crash. It was determined a motorcycle, operated by Phillip Ivey, 22, was traveling east on State Hwy. 56 when a strong wind gust caused the motorcycle to begin to wobble. Ivey was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle, causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest in the ditch.
Ivey was evaluated at the scene by Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance; due to his injuries he was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Ivey was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.