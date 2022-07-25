Cottage Grove man injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 56

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:07 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center was notified of the single-motorcycle crash. It was determined a motorcycle, operated by Phillip Ivey, 22, was traveling east on State Hwy. 56 when a strong wind gust caused the motorcycle to begin to wobble. Ivey was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle, causing it to leave the roadway and come to rest in the ditch.