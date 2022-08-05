 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coulee Antique Engine Club helps people connect with the past near Westby

  • 0

The Coulee Antique Engine Club offered a glimpse of the past at its 51st annual Tractor and Engine Show, Friday, Aug. 5.

This year’s show, which wraps up Sunday, Aug. 7, features Allis Chalmers, La Crosse Plow and vintage lawn and garden equipment. Demonstrations of antique equipment are a part of the event, as are children’s activities and tractor parades, among other activities.

According to its website, “The Coulee Antique Engine Club is a club dedicated to the preservation and display of antique agricultural equipment, including, but not limited to, tractors, plows, gas and steam engines, garden equipment, and much more.”

The club grounds are located on Hwy. 27, two miles north of Westby.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News