Coulee Antique Engine Club helps people connect with the past near Westby

The Coulee Antique Engine Club offered a glimpse of the past at its 51st annual Tractor and Engine Show, Friday, Aug. 5.

This year’s show, which wraps up Sunday, Aug. 7, features Allis Chalmers, La Crosse Plow and vintage lawn and garden equipment. Demonstrations of antique equipment are a part of the event, as are children’s activities and tractor parades, among other activities.

According to its website, “The Coulee Antique Engine Club is a club dedicated to the preservation and display of antique agricultural equipment, including, but not limited to, tractors, plows, gas and steam engines, garden equipment, and much more.”

The club grounds are located on Hwy. 27, two miles north of Westby.