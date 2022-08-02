 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coulee Antique Engine Club's show is Aug. 5-7

Allis Chalmers WD-45 tractor

The Coulee Antique Engine Club's 2022 show features Allis Chalmers and La Crosse Plow. This is an Allis Chalmers WD-45 tractor

 Contributed photo

The Coulee Antique Engine Club presents its 51st annual Tractor and Engine Show Aug. 5-7.

This year’s show features Allis Chalmers and La Crosse Plow; also, vintage lawn and garden equipment. Demonstrations include threshing, baling, plowing, sawmill, dynamometer, Baker fan and more. There will be a flea market, kids’ activities, women’s building, lots of good food at the “Hit & Miss” Cafe and an anvil shoot. A tractor parade is Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. A classic car show takes place Sunday morning.

The antique tractor pull takes place Friday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. The American Mini Pullers will be featured Saturday at 5 p.m.

See the past come to life. Two miles north of Westby on Hwy. 27. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is $7 per day.

For more information, call John Wangen at 608-606-0103; for tractor pull information, call Anthony Wangen at 608-778-1712. Website: www.couleeantiqueengineclub.com

