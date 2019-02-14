Couleecap and its economic development partners have been awarded the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Entrepreneurial Support Grant. This is the third year that Couleecap has received the award. The program supports the promotion of entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial education, mentorship and training, and business and job development. The WEDC awarded $500,000 in matching grants statewide.
Funds from this grant will allow Couleecap to expand its delivery of the national CO.STARTERS entrepreneurial education program to more rural commercial districts in the Coulee Region. In partnership with La Crosse County and a local school district, Couleecap will use funds to pilot an adaptation of CO.STARTERS geared toward high school students as a way to create future entrepreneurs.
The award will also support the Viroqua Chamber Main Street award-winning Pop-Up Shop program as the program expands in Viroqua and three additional rural commercial districts. The Pop-Up Shop Program supports retail entrepreneurship and downtown development by providing entrepreneurs retail space to test their business idea rent free for three months. Couleecap will also partner with Downtown Main Street in La Crosse, La Crosse County, and the North La Crosse Business Association to use a similar model to offer Pop-Up Shop opportunities to La Crosse area entrepreneurs.
“We’re grateful for the continued support of the WEDC, and are excited for the opportunity to continue the expansion of these great local economic development initiatives,” said Aaron Reimler, Business and Income developer at Couleecap. “We look forward to working with the WEDC, and all of our local partners to further strengthen the ecosystem of entrepreneurial support in South Western Wisconsin.”
“The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is thrilled to be able to work with our friends and partners at Couleecap for a third year. We are grateful to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for their support of this low cost and highly effective economic development programming for our region,” said Nora Roughen-Schmidt, executive director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street.
The Entrepreneurship Support Program, now in its third year, is the latest addition to WEDC’s suite of entrepreneurship resources, which includes support for startup accelerators, seed capital funds, investment tax credits and technology development loans. In addition, WEDC supports and engages an existing statewide network of partners that offers business training, mentorship and financing to aspiring entrepreneurs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.