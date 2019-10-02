Couleecap, Inc. currently has funding available through the Work-N-Wheels program to provide 0% interest vehicle repair loans for Vernon, Crawford, La Crosse and Monroe county residents. Applicants must be securely employed and meet income requirements. The repair loan program is for applicants who:
- Have been with their current employer for 30-plus days OR self-employed for 6-plus months OR consistently employed by a temporary employment agency for 12-plus months.
- Have a valid Wisconsin driver’s license.
- Have not had any drinking and driving violations in the past three years.
- Have income under the 150% federal poverty guidelines (see chart on website).
- Need a vehicle to get to/from work because public transportation (i.e. bus) doesn’t work for their location, schedule, or job duties.
- Do not currently owe the State of WI (fines, back taxes, child support, etc.) for anything NOT on a payment plan.
- Do not currently have a loan/lien on the vehicle they want to repair because Couleecap will put a lien on it until the loan is paid in full.
- Their vehicle registration is current and in their name.
- Can afford $50/month payment if approved.
- Repairs cost less than 50% of the vehicle’s value.
- Participant must pay 50% of repairs (plus all taxes) to the shop at the time of repair and then finance the other 50% through Couleecap.
- Loan amounts range from $100-1000.
- You must be approved for assistance prior to repairs taking place.
- No body work, accidents, towing, or “tune-ups” will be covered.
More information can be found online at www.couleecap.org/transportation.html
For more information on the Work-N-Wheels loan or repair program, contact the Couleecap Work-N-Wheels Program Specialist, Krista Heinz, at 608-423-6624.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.