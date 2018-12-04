Couleecap, Inc. is providing outreach, crisis counseling, and support to communities impacted by severe storms, flooding, landslides, straight-line winds, and tornadoes this past summer. These resources are made available to the state through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and in partnership with the Wisconsin Community Action Program (WISCAP).
The program, Project Recovery, deploys outreach workers to the nine Wisconsin counties impacted – Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon. Trained outreach workers will assist survivors in dealing with new and complex organizations or agencies supporting recovery. Outreach workers can help survivors with organizing and prioritizing recovery tasks and external demands placed by recovery organizations, and establishing and maintaining current information about a wide variety of recovery resources so the survivors can be appropriately referred. Outreach workers are also available to help with problem solving, conflict resolution, stress management, and developing plans to address unmet needs.
“Natural disasters leave lasting and persistent devastation to people, families, and communities. Recovery is not only about rebuilding structures, it’s also about rebuilding connections, coping strategies, and resiliency. That is what Project Recovery is all about,” said Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap, Inc.
Residents can access Project Recovery by calling toll-free 1-844-260-7029 or emailing ProjectRecovery@couleecap.org. The public can learn more at www.couleecap.org/project-recovery.
Project Recovery supplements a large network of support offered to residents impacted by floods and severe storms. Renters, homeowners, and businesses in counties declared Federal disaster areas may be eligible for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and are urged to register by Dec. 17 by calling 1-800-621-3362 or going online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
Residents with low-income who need home repairs related to the August 2018 floods may be eligible for Community Development Block Grant – Emergency Assistance Program (CDBG-EAP) funds. To apply for this assistance in Crawford County, contact Lori Bekkum at lbekkum@developmentplanning.net or 608-326-7333; La Crosse or Monroe counties, contact Taylor LeJeune at 608-796-9062 or Taylor.LeJeune@couleecap.org; and Vernon County, contact 608-637-5379.
