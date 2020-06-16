Couleecap launches the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program in the Coulee Region

Couleecap has launched a new eviction-prevention program to help low-income residents experiencing income loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, or W.R.A.P. is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Administration from dollars within the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act. On May 20, Gov. Evers announced the initiative, which allocates $25 million in aid statewide.
“While some businesses start to reopen, our community is still experiencing high rates of unemployment and people are not able to go back to work or work the same number or hours that they did before the pandemic,” says Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap. “This program will help people avoid eviction, which can have long-lasting, devastating effects on a person’s finances and ability to secure housing in the future.”
The Couleecap, Inc. W.R.A.P. initiative will service households with an income at or below 80% of the County Median Income (CMI) in the month of or prior to the application date and that are also behind on rent payments. Once approved, eligible individuals may receive assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and/or security deposits. These payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant. Applicants must be a Wisconsin resident who is not receiving other forms of housing assistance or a tenant of subsidized housing.
The program comes as tenants and landlords attempt to manage the economic crisis that persists. The state moratorium on evictions expired on May 26 and while state and federal unemployment benefits helped people pay some bills, many households are critically behind on rent payments. This puts their housing at risk, and places landlords in a difficult financial position as well.
“Many people in our area live paycheck to paycheck and are not able to save,” says Kim Cable, Housing and Community Services Director. “If they fall behind on bills, they do not have a way to get caught up. This program will help people keep their homes, which is crucial to personal and family wellbeing”.
The W.R.A.P. initiative will continue through the end of October or until funds are fully utilized. Couleecap will prioritize households making 60% of CMI or less, but households making up to 80% CMI can apply to receive assistance. For a single person, 80% CMI ranges from $38,300-$44,050 and for a household of four ranges from $54,700-$62,900 depending on the county of residence. The applying household must be able to show documentation that they are behind or late on rent payments.
In addition to rental assistance, all applicants will be automatically evaluated to receive state energy assistance, and Couleecap case managers will provide help with household budgeting, program referrals with application assistance, and other social service support.
People must complete an application at www.couleecap.org to receive assistance. Persons without internet access may apply by calling 608-455-0198. Due to a high call volume, applications submitted online may receive a faster response.
The W.R.A.P. initiate is just one of many programs Couleecap has launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Couleecap has been providing help to people with reduced income, small business owners, and vulnerable populations left under-served by other programs. Since launching the COVID-19 Relief Effort in mid-March, the community action agency has distributed over $206,000 to 363 households to help pay bills during unemployment. Additionally, Couleecap has distributed $103,821 in the form of grants and 0% interest, deferred loans to aid small businesses economically injured by COVID-19. These initiatives have been supported by the Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse Community Foundation, Crawford County Community Fund, Viroqua Area Foundation, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wells Fargo, Associated Bank, and many other local donors.
Couleecap continues to fundraise to provide these services and hopes to add new services as new needs are identified during COVID-19 recovery. Those wishing to support these efforts can donate at www.couleecap.org or by mailing contributions to 201 Melby Street, Westby, WI 54667.
