Couleecap offering revolving loan funds to Vernon County rural businesses in response to COVID-19

Couleecap is making USDA revolving loan funds available to businesses in rural parts of its service area for businesses who have been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses who have suffered severe economic injury as a result of being forced to close or operate at an extremely reduced capacity due to preventative measures put in place by Gov. Tony Evers’ recent “safer at home order” or previous directives will be given precedence. These funds can be used to finance payroll (including paid sick time for employees), fixed expenses, or provide equity to businesses leveraging other relief resources. Businesses who have been forced to close and/or lay off or reduce the salary of employees will have options to take advantage of zero interest and deferred payments.
Applicants will need to furnish a comprehensive business plan, past sales data, information on other outstanding debt, and other documentation as necessary. Funds are limited, and may vary based on the location of the business. Eligible businesses for the revolving loan fund must be small or emerging businesses in a rural area as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Eligible businesses in Couleecap’s service area will be located in Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties.
Interested applicants should contact Couleecap Business & Income Developer, Aaron Reimler at 608-797-5746 or aaron.reimler@couleecap.org. Applicants can also visit www.couleeco.com for information on this revolving loan fund, and other small business resources.
