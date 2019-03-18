Couleecap, Inc. received notification from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that one of the agency’s programs servicing homeless individuals and families with disabling conditions will no longer be funded after June. The program, named New Hope, currently houses 19 households consisting of 35 people. Couleecap will continue to operate a variety of other permanent supportive housing and homeless prevention programs in the Coulee Region.
“We are very disappointed in this announcement,” said Kim Cable, Housing and Community Services director for Couleecap. “Couleecap has operated the New Hope program successfully for over 20 years, serving people experiencing chronic homelessness with safe and decent housing, backed by comprehensive case management.”
Hetti Brown, Couleecap executive director, said, “This decision was based on a statewide ranking process and the prioritization of administrative, non-housing programs at the state level. While we are pleased that other Couleecap supportive housing programs were funded, we are concerned that programs like New Hope have been defunded despite a strong track record of success.”
Couleecap will utilize the next several months to find alternative housing for clients in the New Hope program. For clients that cannot be transitioned, Couleecap is launching a fundraising campaign, “Give Us A Hand To End Homelessness” to keep those individuals, including veterans, children, and people with disabilities, in their homes. Couleecap will need to raise $150,000 to meet this goal. “Couleecap will continue to work with HUD, community partners, and our clients to identify solutions,” Cable said. “This community cares deeply about helping people and we are confident in that.”
To learn more about the “Give Us A Hand To End Homelessness” campaign or Couleecap homeless programs, visit www.couleecap.org.
