Couleecap receives Great Rivers United Way emergency response funding

Great Rivers United Way recently announced Couleecap, Inc. was a recipient of its emergency response funding.

Couleecap, Inc. was awarded $13,500 total – $10,000 from the Vernon County Emergency Response Fund to assist low-wage workers who have lost or reduced their employment due to COVID-19, and $3,500 from the Crawford County Emergency Response Fund for its food pantry in Prairie du Chien. This brings their total awarded from GRUW funds up to $43,500 for Crawford, Monroe and Vernon counties.

Great Rivers United Way’s Emergency Response Funds are meant to support and enhance the government assistance provided to non-profit agencies. Funds are being distributed on a rolling basis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.

Fundraising for these Emergency Response Funds continues at www.gruw.org/covid19. Donations may also be mailed to Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska, WI 54650. Please make checks payable to Great Rivers United Way and indicate which county fund(s) you wish to support on the notes line.

