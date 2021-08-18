Couleecap seeks entrepreneurs for 2021 Pop-Up Shop program in Viroqua

Pop-Up Shops can be a great opportunity for a new business to get started or for an existing small business to test a new market for expansion. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to operate their business in a storefront located in a central commercial district for two to three months, rent free. This will allow retailers to test their business in a storefront without making any initial long-term commitments. If retailers wish to remain in the space after the Pop-Up period ends, they must assume full responsibility and costs of the lease. The goals of this program are twofold; create businesses and fill vacant commercial spaces. Retailers get to enjoy the benefits of a storefront in a commercially viable area; landlords will see increased foot-traffic in their previously empty space and a greatly increased chance at finding a long-term tenant; and the existing businesses in the area will benefit from new activity and excitement.