Couleecap seeks entrepreneurs for 2021 Pop-Up Shop program in Viroqua

Couleecap is offering a low-risk opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs across the region to make their vision a reality and test their ideas in a retail market setting. Using grant funds awarded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Wells Fargo Foundation, Couleecap has partnered with Viroqua Chamber Main Street to bring Pop-Up Shop opportunities to entrepreneurs in Viroqua.
Pop-Up Shops can be a great opportunity for a new business to get started or for an existing small business to test a new market for expansion. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to operate their business in a storefront located in a central commercial district for two to three months, rent free. This will allow retailers to test their business in a storefront without making any initial long-term commitments. If retailers wish to remain in the space after the Pop-Up period ends, they must assume full responsibility and costs of the lease. The goals of this program are twofold; create businesses and fill vacant commercial spaces. Retailers get to enjoy the benefits of a storefront in a commercially viable area; landlords will see increased foot-traffic in their previously empty space and a greatly increased chance at finding a long-term tenant; and the existing businesses in the area will benefit from new activity and excitement.
Applicants will be expected to have regular store hours, maintain the interior and exterior of the building, and proactively market their business. However, through this process, they will also have the opportunity for consultation with other small businesses, and economic development professionals, who can provide other resources to help them succeed.
Deadline for application is Aug. 31, and notification will be sent to applicants by email or telephone by Sept. 15. Because of limited funds, any applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. Applications will be accepted via email, hand delivery, or U.S. mail. Email to: amanda.warthesen@couleecap.org, with the Subject line “Pop-Up Shop Application.” Mail or hand-deliver to: Amanda Warthesen, Business & Income Developer, Couleecap, 201 Melby St., Westby, WI 54667.
Applications can be found at www.couleecap.org. Interested entrepreneurs can also contact Warthesen at amanda.warthesen@couleecap.org or 608-304-7978.