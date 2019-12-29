Country music topic of Viroqua library program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an interactive music program featuring classic country hits. The program will be held as part of the bi-monthly adult Conversations program on Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. inside the program room.
Viroqua musician Greg Leighton will use his guitar to play classic country songs from Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and more. Interesting facts about the artists and the songs will also be shared during the one-hour program. Coffee will be provided.
This Conversations program is being made possible by Bader Philanthropies, Incorporated and the Winding Rivers Library System. For more information, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.