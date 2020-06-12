County finance committee meets June 18

County finance panel meets June 18
The Vernon County Board Finance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. The meeting will be streamed on the Vernon County YouTube channel for the public.
Topics will include treasurer report; funding for video conference equipment’ update on the radio system; report on grants; a resolution on new county voting machines for 2021 and strategic financial review.
