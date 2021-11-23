County meetings (copy)

Vernon County
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. November 23rd , 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the October 28th, 2021 meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, 2022 Budget Process, Vernon County Board Rules, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.
The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 3:00 pm on November 29, 2021 via Zoom. Review and discuss the Readstown and Hillsboro nutrition program, update on nutrition sites and home delivered meal program, 2021 nutrition survey, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.