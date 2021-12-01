County meetings (copy)

Vernon County

Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. December 2, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Long Term Office Needs, Future Storage Needs, County Farm Lease Discussion, Department Head Report, Progress Report, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.

Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets December 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Banta Building 402 Courthouse Sq. Viroqua. Staff member report, Disability Benefit Specialist position, Nutrition and Transportation Program updates, Data and Statistics Report, ADRC updates, Member Discussion and feedback, Set next meeting date.

SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 at S3705 County Road LF Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom at https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/86246445589?pwd=RVlkQXhadm5\NTzkrS2hDM1NmQitlZz09 Meeting number: 862 4644 5589 Meeting Passcode: 638979. Agenda items include: Hauler Contracts, Potential Sale of Section of Landfill Property, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, and Department Update.

The Security & Facilities Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. December 17, 2021, via Zoom meeting ID 987-9964-1958. Agenda to include: Emergency Management update, Court Services update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

