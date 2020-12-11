County meetings (copy)

Vernon County
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee meeting was RESCHEDULED and will meet at 9:30 a.m. on December 16th, 2020 via Webex at https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=m5576a3cae2b65c17f2c52b51208f668e
Enter this number for your meeting number: 146 995 4895 and then enter password: JnhtT9TnW33 OR
you can listen to the meeting by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 146 995 4895.
Please remember to MUTE your phone/microphone until you need to speak and turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen.
Agenda items include: Policy for Disposal of Operationally Hazardous Material and Landfill Aids, 2021 Hauler Permits, November Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Committee Members Reports/Questions, and Department Activity Update.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Public may attend by WebEx only. Action may be taken on the following items. Treasurer Report, Go Time Plus Payments, Report on Grants, Renewal of Auditing Contract, Strategic Financial Review, Approve Monthly Bills, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.
