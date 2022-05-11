County meetings

Vernon Manor/Vernon Acres Senior Living Trustees meets monthly to review/approve minutes, review bills and authorize payment. The next meeting is via in person/Zoom at the Vernon County Highway Department Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. and on Zoom. Action items under review are as follows: Meeting Minutes, Administrator’s Report, Monthly Bills, Financials, Van/Bus replacement, and Personnel Updates -positions Full Time Payroll, Full Time Administrative Assistant, and Full Time Housekeeper. will be provided, confirm next meeting, adjourn.