County meetings

Vernon County
Zoning Committee meets At 8:30 A.M. December 8, 2020 Via Webex. Agenda to Include: Review/Approve Minutes for the October Meeting, Review Bills and Authorize Payment, Administrator’s Report, Closed Session Regarding Zoning Administrator’s Annual Performance Evaluation, and Confirm Next Meeting Date.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 8:00 AM, Conference Room of the sheriff’s office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices, Sheriff’s report, Review maintenance matters, Discuss & vote—ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any), and Adjournment.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m., December 10, 2020 via WebEx. Link:
https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=mc792281e516e9340dfbd9dd8cb7aee80
Enter this number for meeting ID: 146 260 1266
Then enter this Password: 8bRGXkZd5X8
You can listen in by dialing this number: 1 408-418-9388
Please remember to Mute your phone/microphone until you need to speak and turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen.
Review/approve minutes from the November 12, 2020 meeting; Review bills/authorize payment; Support Staff Transition; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on December 10, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex by WebEx. Approve vouchers, Resolution -Board Rules, Time Frame for Board Agenda Items, Resolution -Remote Attendance at Board Meetings, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.
