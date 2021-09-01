County meetings

Vernon County

Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. September 2, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Review and Possible Action on East Farm Offer to Purchase, Department Head Report, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.

Vernon County Local Redistricting Commission will meet on September 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Review and approve minutes from August 25th meeting, review tentative map options, Resolution adopting the Tentative Redistricting Plan, future agenda items and set next meeting date.

Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Advisory Committee meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021 via Zoom or phone. Discussion and Action will include reports on program recert, fiscal, enrollment data, policies and procedure updates, identified gaps/needs, outcomes, Committee Member input and set next meeting date.