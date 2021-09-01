County meetings

Vernon County
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. September 2, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Review and Possible Action on East Farm Offer to Purchase, Department Head Report, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.
Vernon County Local Redistricting Commission will meet on September 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Review and approve minutes from August 25th meeting, review tentative map options, Resolution adopting the Tentative Redistricting Plan, future agenda items and set next meeting date.
Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Advisory Committee meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021 via Zoom or phone. Discussion and Action will include reports on program recert, fiscal, enrollment data, policies and procedure updates, identified gaps/needs, outcomes, Committee Member input and set next meeting date.
Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets September 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Banta Building 402 Courthouse Sq. Viroqua. Staff member report, Nutrition and Transportation Program updates, 2022 – 2024 Aging Plan Review, Data and Statistics Report, Member Discussion and feedback, Set next meeting date.
Land and Water Conservation Committee Meets Thursday, September 9th at 9:30 am at Blackhawk County Park-Shelter #3, E594 County Park-Shelter #3, E594 County Rd. BI, De Soto, WI 54624. Parks Update, Sidie Building Discussion, Timber Sale Approval, Dams Update, Truck Purchase Options, Grant Application Approval for Priority Projects, Watershed Planning Update, Accounts Manager Report.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 12:00 p.m., September 9, 2021 in the Extension Conference Room. Review/Approve minutes from the August 6, 2021 meeting; Review bills/authorize payment; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report, Discussion of Credit Card; Part-Time Position.