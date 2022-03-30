County meetings

Administration Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. March 30, 2022 at Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Personnel, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal Affairs updates; Voucher Approval; Director’s Report; any other business

Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 pm March 30th, 2022 at Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Conference room and via Zoom. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management; Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.

The Security & Facilities Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. April 8, 2022, via Zoom meeting ID 987-9964-1958. Agenda to include: Emergency Management update, Court Services update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. April 8, 2022. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, Teen Court, Domestic/Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Task Force/School Justice Program, YWCA/CASA, Veterans Issues. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0