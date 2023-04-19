Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. Apr 19, 2023, via in person/Teams/phone. Elect Chairperson for the committee; Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; Discuss & Take Action on RFP for the Nutrition Program’s Senior Meal Sites and Home Delivered Meals; Discuss & Take Action on Internal Transfer from Fund 80 to Fund 78 and/or Fund 79; DHS Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.