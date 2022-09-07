Vernon County meetings
Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, 2023 Budget Review – Emergency Management, 2023 Budget Review – Sheriff’s Office, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.
Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, September 8th at 11:00 am Zoom Meeting:
Meeting ID: 847 1961 9407 Passcode: 190024 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Parks Update, Resolution for Sidie Hollow Protection Zone-Action Item, Timber Sale Bid Approval-Action Item, Dam Inspection Contract Approval-Action Item, Dam Plan EIS Update, Watershed Planner Position-Action Item, Office Space-Action Item, Approval of the 2023 Land & Water Conservation Budget-Action Item, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, UW-Extension Budget, Educator Reports-4-H and Foodwise.