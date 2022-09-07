County meetings

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, 2023 Budget Review – Emergency Management, 2023 Budget Review – Sheriff’s Office, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.