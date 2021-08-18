County meetings

Vernon County
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on August 19th , 2021 in County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers, Committee Reports/Questions, Discuss/Action-Revision of Rules of the Board-Section 2. Organization of the Board, Discuss Supervisor Compensation, Audetat—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Set next meeting date.
The Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday June 28, 2021 at Esofea County Park shelter. Guest: Mississippi River Parkway Commission/Wisconsin Great River Road—Sherry Quamme, ED Coordinator Report, WEDC Community Development Investment Grant, 2022 Budget Planning, Next Meeting Date.