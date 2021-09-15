County meetings

Vernon County

Vernon County Local Redistricting Commission will meet on September 15th , 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. If necessary, the Commission may recess and reconvene on September 16th at 1:00 p.m. Review and approve minutes from September 2nd meeting, Evaluate Public Hearing input and possible action on Tentative Redistricting Plan, Resolution adopting the Tentative Redistricting Plan, future agenda items and set next meeting date.

Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. September 16th, 2021 Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Review of IT Bills; Director’s Report/ Project Updates; any other business

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on September 16th, 2021 in County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers, Committee Reports/Questions, Discuss/Action-Update on IN REM Tax Foreclosures, Discuss/Action-Revision of Rules of the Board-Section 2. Organization of the Board, Audetat—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Set next meeting date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0