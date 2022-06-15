County meetings

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. June 15, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on Re-hire of ESS Positions; Discuss & Take Action on Re-hire of ADRC Supervisor; Discuss & Take Action on Re-hire of ADRC Admin Assistant; Discuss & Take Action on Wage Scale Adjustments; Discuss & Take Action on Nutrition Program Rates; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. June 16th, 2022 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Budget Updates, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meetings; Audience to visitors; Announcements; WCA County Officials Training; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions: A. Sheriff’s Office Reimbursement Fees, B. A Resolution of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors Supporting the Creation of the Statistical Boundaries of the Northern Grain Belt Port Statistical Area; Ordinances; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.