County meetings
  • 0

Vernon County meetings

Economic Development Loan Committee meets Monday, June 29th 9:30 a.m. via WebEx, Business Loan(s), Other Business, Next Meeting, and Adjournment

The Buildings & Facilities meets at 09:00:00 AM Jul 01 2020, in County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. The public may view this meeting online via Vernon County Wisconsin’s YouTube Channel. Agenda to include: Review and approve minutes for the June 4, 2020meeting, Vehicle lease options, Remodeling options Courthouse Annex, New PA/Teleconference System, Department Head Report: COVID-19/building opening, generator old Highway Shop. Review Vouchers Set next meeting date.

