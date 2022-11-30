Vernon County meetings

The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 4 p.m. on Weds., Nov 30th 2022 in person in the county board room at the Vernon county courthouse. Agenda includes finance review, public outreach, trail maintenance, trail maintenance job description, trail naming forum, logo review, and social media update.

Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets December 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Banta Building 402 Courthouse Sq. Viroqua. Staff member report, Nutrition and Transportation Program updates, Data and Statistics Report, ADRC updates, Member Discussion and feedback, Set next meeting date.

Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Advisory Committee meets at 10 a.m. December 6, 2022 via MS Teams or phone. Discussion and Action will include reports on program recert, fiscal, enrollment data, policies and procedure updates, identified gaps/needs, outcomes, Committee Member input and set next meeting date.