County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meeting; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Administrator’s Report; Vernon Acres Update; Discussion/Possible Action—Pay structure for election workers; Resolutions: A. Authorizing Resolution for Participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program, Mlsna Dam, B. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Randy and Karen Crume, C. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Richard and Marcia Gardner, D. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to DMR Family Trust, Dennis G. Rauls-Trustee, E. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Village of La Farge, F. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to City of Hillsboro, Addition of Economic Support Specialist Position in the Department of Human Services; Ordinances – Chapter 18 Civil Emergency, County Ordinance Revision; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees – A. Revision of Vernon County Rules of the Board; B. Committee Structures, Roles & Responsibilities; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.