County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meeting; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Administrator’s Report; Vernon Acres Update; Discussion/Possible Action—Pay structure for election workers; Resolutions: A. Authorizing Resolution for Participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program, Mlsna Dam, B. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Randy and Karen Crume, C. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Richard and Marcia Gardner, D. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to DMR Family Trust, Dennis G. Rauls-Trustee, E. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Village of La Farge, F. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to City of Hillsboro, Addition of Economic Support Specialist Position in the Department of Human Services; Ordinances – Chapter 18 Civil Emergency, County Ordinance Revision; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees – A. Revision of Vernon County Rules of the Board; B. Committee Structures, Roles & Responsibilities; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. March 3, 2022, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Building/Office Identification, DeSoto Hill Property, Department Head Report, Buildings and Facilities Committee Transition, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.
The Vernon County Transportation Coordinating Committee meets at 12:00 pm in person or via Zoom on March 8, 2022. Program updates will be provided, set meeting dates, time and location for 2022.
Solid Waste/Recycling Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 9th, 2021 at the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility at S3705 County Road LF, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom at
https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/87318378952pwd=UDBkUGE4a3BCZEFOcEtDQVhlQU5JZz09 Meeting number: 873 1837 8952 Meeting Passcode: 513250. Agenda items include: 24-Acre Landfill Crop Field, Clean Sweep and Appliance/E-Waste Collection Events, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers. Department Update.
Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 pm March 30th, 2022 at Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Conference room and via Zoom. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management;—Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.