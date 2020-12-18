County meetings

Vernon County
County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Public attendance by WebEx as the Annex Building is Closed to the Public. Action may be taken on the following items. Election and Oath of Supervisor District 13, Payout 2020 PTO, Approval to Add County Administrator Salary to 2021 Budget, Board Rule Regarding Timeframe for Agenda Items to Clerk, Adjournment.
