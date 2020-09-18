County meetings

Vernon County
The Buildings & Facilities Committee and IT Committee will have a Joint Meeting at 8:30 a.m. on September 18, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Discussion and Possible Action on County Board Room Teleconferencing Equipment and will be conducting interviews with three companies on their proposals, Roll Call equipment presentation following interviews, Closed session, Adjournment.
Viroqua Business Park Commission meets Monday, September 21st at 1:00 p.m. via ZOOM, Review/Approve Minutes, Business Park Update, Marketing Update, Plan Ribbon Cutting Event, Other New Business, Next Mtg-October 19th
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!