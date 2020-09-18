 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County meetings
0 comments

County meetings

  • 0

Vernon County

The Buildings & Facilities Committee and IT Committee will have a Joint Meeting at 8:30 a.m. on September 18, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Discussion and Possible Action on County Board Room Teleconferencing Equipment and will be conducting interviews with three companies on their proposals, Roll Call equipment presentation following interviews, Closed session, Adjournment.

Viroqua Business Park Commission meets Monday, September 21st at 1:00 p.m. via ZOOM, Review/Approve Minutes, Business Park Update, Marketing Update, Plan Ribbon Cutting Event, Other New Business, Next Mtg-October 19th

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News