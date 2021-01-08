County meetings

Vernon County

The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 via WebEx. Agenda items include: Review and approve minutes from December 8, 2020, review and approve vouchers, Wage Study Updates, PTO/ELB Policy discussion and possible updates, Director’s Report, discussion of agenda items for next meeting, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjournment.

The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on January 13th, 2020 via Webex at https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=m31e99899fa606a30f99855ef8e67c731

Enter this number for your meeting number: 146 995 1422 and then enter password: uJJSTrNM332 OR you can listen to the meeting by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 146 995 1422. Please remember to MUTE your phone/microphone until you need to speak and turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen.

Agenda items include: Asbestos Tipping Rates, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Committee Members Reports/Questions, and Department Activity Update.