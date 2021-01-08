County meetings

Vernon County
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 via WebEx. Agenda items include: Review and approve minutes from December 8, 2020, review and approve vouchers, Wage Study Updates, PTO/ELB Policy discussion and possible updates, Director’s Report, discussion of agenda items for next meeting, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjournment.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on January 13th, 2020 via Webex
Agenda items include: Asbestos Tipping Rates, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Committee Members Reports/Questions, and Department Activity Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:00 AM, Conference Room of the sheriff’s office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices, Sheriff’s report, Review maintenance matters, Discuss & vote—ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any), Video Surveillance System Update—Discuss & Vote, Radio System Update, and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, January 14th at 9:30 am, via WebEx
Approval for Parks Cleaning Contract, Approval for Parks Mowing Contract, Approval to Hire up to Two Summer Interns, Manure Ordinance Update, Accounts Manager Report, Employee Review-Accounts Manager Position, Watershed Planning Update, Update on Runge Hollow Easement.
Economic Development Loan Committee meets Monday, January 18th at 9:30 a.m. via Cisco WebEx, Treasurer’s Report, CDBG COVID Grant Application, Authorizing Resolution to Submit a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application, Subordination Request, COVID Relief Loan Request, Other Business, Next Meeting—TBD
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, January 18th at 10:30 a.m. via Cisco WebEx, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, ED Coordinator Report, ED Coordinator 2020 Contract Outcomes, ED Coordinator 2021 Priorities, ED Coordinator Contract Alignment with County Budget Timeline, Other Business, Next Mtg
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on January 14, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Webex. Approve vouchers, Discuss Increasing Board Meetings, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment