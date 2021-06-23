County meetings

The Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday June 28, 2021 at Esofea County Park shelter. Guest: Mississippi River Parkway Commission/Wisconsin Great River Road—Sherry Quamme, ED Coordinator Report, WEDC Community Development Investment Grant, 2022 Budget Planning, Next Meeting Date.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. June 24, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the May 27, 2021 meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Support for CDBG Disaster Recovery Grant, 2022 Budget Process, 2022 Ho-Chunk Funding Process Outline, Budget Planning, ARPA Funding, Long Term Financial Review, Sale of County Property, Discuss Refinancing the 2013 Jail Bond, strategic Financial Review, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.