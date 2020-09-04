County meetings

Vernon County
The Solid Waste and Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on September 9th, 2020 virtually via Webex conference call.
If you wish to listen or participate in this meeting you can do so by using the link below: https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=m489483a99dde770217e2ecb0bb3f0a40 Enter this number for your meeting number: 1467361054 Then enter password: rMZmacDc426 OR you can listen to the meeting by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1467361054. Please remember to MUTE your phone/microphone until you need to speak and turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen.
Agenda items include: August Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Committee Members Reports/Questions, and Department Activity Update.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m., at Blackhawk County Park Shelter #3. Camping Update, Approval to Purchase Survey Grade GPS, Timber Sale Bid Opening, County Forest 15 Year Plan Approval, Camping Permit for Chaseburg Saddle Club, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update, Dam Inspection Update, Pricing for Mowing Dams Discussion, CC-17 Melby Dam Toe Drain Repair, GCS Contract Update, Jersey Valley Land Rental Approval.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Courthouse Annex, Room 102 Via Cisco WebEx. Approve vouchers, Resolution: Board Rules-Electronic Attendance, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update -Highway Contested Matter & County/City Land Transaction for Business Park, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, Sept. 14th at 1:30 p.m. at Blackhawk Park, De Soto WI, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Tourism Partners Presentation(s), ED Coordinator Update, Business Tool Kit, Marketing Plan, Other Business, Next Mtg-October 5th
