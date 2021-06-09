County meetings

Vernon County
SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 at The Vernon County Highway Shop at 1335 Railroad Avenue, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/94408150727?pwd=YnNHQVdO/FNoQm96VUtvd01xemh3QT09; Meeting number: 944 0815 0727; Meeting Passcode: 037788 . Agenda items include: Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Hauler Contracts, andDepartment Update.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, June 10th at 9:30 a.m. at Erlandson 1st Floor Conference Rm. 318 Fairlane Dr, Viroqua, WI. Meeting Link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/96013937436?pwd=Y0JJV2JXWm4xZUpIcTRxNmtxYWkvZz09 Meeting ID: 960 1393 7436 Passcode: 784159 Phone Number 1-301-715-8592 CAD Renewal Approval, Parks Update, Parks Ordinance ATV/UTV Revision, NonMetallic Mining Otto Quarry Permit Approval, Dam (WF-03) Hazard Rating, Runge Hollow Update, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update.
Highway Committee — June 15, 2021 will meet at County Highway Department on June 15, 2021 at 09:30 AM; Old Hwy Shop Possible Sale; 2022 Equipment Purchases; 2022 Budget Review; De Soto Hill Storage Shed; Main Location Storage Shed; Enterprise Fleet Lease. Commissioner’s Report: CTH SS Hwy Property Sale, Committee Roll Ups