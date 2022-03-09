County meetings

Land and Water Conservation Committee Meets Thursday, March 10th at 9:30 am Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/83940922652?pwd=dGpEWk5Rdm5JaWdpTUh3MjBTTEhMdz09 Meeting ID: 839 4092 2652 Passcode: 643387 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Parks Update, WI PL566 Coalition Update, Annual Watershed Planning Update, Annual Non Metallic Mining Update and Approval, Timber Stand Improvement Approval, Watershed Planning Update, Dam Plan EIS Update, Accounts Manager Report.

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. March 14, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Viroqua Business Park Commission meets Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm via Zoom. If you wish to listen to or participate in this meeting you can do it by clicking on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887505322 — 877 853 5247 US Toll-free; 888 788 0099 US Toll-free. Meeting ID: 898 8750 5322. Business Park Update; Marketing Update; Discussion and possible action regarding structure, schedule, and action plan for the Business Park Commission; Other New Business; Set location and date of next meeting; Adjourn.

The Board of Health will meet on Tuesday March 15th , 2022 at 1pm from the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Erlandson Office Building. Meeting collaboration via Zoom for members to attend. Due to COVID-19 rising case count activity, zoom attendance is encouraged. If you must be present in person, please wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status. If you wish to listen to or participate in this meeting you can do so by clicking on this link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/85379717356?pwd=NWczckQ2NSsya0F2UTIwdlMyUktZQT09 Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date

Highway Committee – March 15, 2022, will meet at County Highway Department on March 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM; Discuss road bans; HMA, gravel, pulverizing bids; review and possible approval of new loader, brush chipper and tandem axle dump truck; review and possible approval of 2 replacement hires; “Work Zone Safety Awareness Week in Vernon County” resolution; Commissioner’s Report

Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30am March 16th in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex Room and via Zoom; Discussion/Approval of Statewide Memorandum of Understanding- ACTION ITEM; Discussion/Approval on Special On-Call Staffing payroll- ACTION ITEM; Director’s Report; Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.

