County meetings

SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at The Vernon County Board Room at 400 Courthouse Square (Annex Building), Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/99930822475?pwd=SVZGL09BTlVEMzJDeW9KUjdjQTVIUT09; Meeting number: 999 3082 2475; Meeting Passcode: 600024. Agenda items include: Update from Brian Kent of S.E.H. on Prefeasibility Work Regard-
The Security & Facilities Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. August 13, 2021, in the Jury Room of the Courthouse, or via Zoom meeting ID 987-9964-1958. Agenda to include: Emergency Management update, Court Services Update, Training/Drils update, Cameras/locks update. New or other business to be discussed. Conﬁrm next meeting.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. July 12, 2021, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on Three Year Aging Plan 2022-24; Discuss and Take Action on Re-hire of ADRC position; Discuss and Take Action on Re-hire of WHEAP position; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
The Board of Health meets August 17th, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Erlandson Office Building 1st Floor Conference Room. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Highway Committee—will meet at County Highway Department on August 17, 2021 at 09:30 AM; Discuss renting or purchasing brush head; Review and approve 2022 budget; Adopt revised UAP policy; Commissioner’s Report: new truck for 2023; hwy shop sale Dec.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. August 18th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom; Review/approve 2022 draft budget; Review/discuss language amendments to Vernon Co Municipal code ch. 18; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Updates, Environmental Health Hazards Grant, Vernon County National Night Out, Trainings/exercises); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.