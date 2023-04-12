Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at Sheriff’s Department Conference Room, 1230 Bad Axe Court., Viroqua or Via Teams Click here to join the meeting

Review and Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting-Action Item, Agency Reports (NRCS, DNR, FSA, UW-Ext., any others), Schedule next Conservation & Education Meeting(s), Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment- Action Item, Audience to Visitors-Land & Water Portion, Skidsteer Trade Agreement Approval-Action Item, Construction Design Mlsna Dam Discussion, BA-33 (Sidie) Dam Repair Bid Approval-Action Item, Sidie Hollow Permanent Concrete Boat Launch Approval-Action Item, Parks Update, Timber Sale Update, Watershed Update, Dam Plan EIS Update, Accounts Manager Report, Reports from Committee Members and Announcements, Audience to Visitors-UW Extension Portion, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment-Action Item, Update on Community Development Educator position and Americorps Position, Educator Reports-FoodWIse Educator, Regional Crops Educator, and 4-H Educator

Vernon County Opioid Prevention and Abatement Steering Committee will meet on May 8th, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in the Vernon County Board Room and remote access via Teams. Election of committee leadership, establish committee organization, mission, scope, funding, and approve resolutions for participation in class action lawsuit settlements.