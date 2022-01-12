Vernon County meetings

Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, January 13th at 9:30 a.m. at the Land & Water Conservation Office Building, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665. Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/8801801336?pwd=VkRvSlVqZXljQTc5bEpMVUlETmk2Zz09 Meeting ID: 880 180 1336 Passcode: W5hU6k Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Parks Cleaning Contract Approval, Parks Mowing Contract Approval, NR335 Grant Resolution Approval, Truck Leasing Options, Watershed Planning Update, Dam Plan EIS Update, Accounts Manager Report.

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. January 17th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via ZOOM. Discussion on WHOPRS Planning module- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on County wide battery plan-ACTION ITEM; Discussion on sale of 2019 Ford F250- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on possible trade in/sale of DJI drone- ACTION ITEM; Review/approve HazMat team member applications- ACTION ITEM; HazMat Team member resignations- ACTION ITEM; 2021 EPCRA Computer and HazMat Equipment Grant update; Discussion on Equipment Storage Long Term Planning; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.

Highway Committee will meet at County Highway Department on January 18, 2022 at 09:30 AM. Discuss purchase of used forklift; purchase of used loader; lease of old highway shop; fuel bids; payment for bridge aid; Commissioner’s Report

Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. January 19th, Courthouse Annex Room 102 and via Zoom; Discussion on sale of 2019 Ford F250- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on possible trade in/sale of DJI Drone- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on Statewide Memorandum of Understanding- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on Equipment Storage Space; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Updates, Trainings/exercises, 2022 outreach initiative, 2021 preliminary budget outcome); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.

