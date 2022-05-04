Vernon County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. May 4th, 2022 at Vernon County Boardroom and Zoom. Personnel, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Grants, Legal / Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business

Infrastructure Committee meets 9:30 a.m. May 10, 2022 County Board Room and Zoom. Review of Infrastructure Bills; Department Head Reports/ Project Updates; any other business.

The Board of Health will meet on Tuesday May 10th , 2022 at 12:30 pm from the 2nd Floor Health Department Conference Room of the Erlandson Office Building. Meeting collaboration via Zoom for members to attend. Due to COVID-19 case count activity, zoom attendance is encouraged. Masking encouraged during times of moderate to high transmission rates of COVID-19. If you wish to listen to or participate in this meeting you can do so by clicking on this link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/87626911588?pwd=YkNrTTRyWG84K2s2VmRmODR4cGlpdz09 Or join by phone: Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago), +1 929 205 6099 US (New York), +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) Meeting ID: 876 2691 1588 Passcode: 440441

Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Annual Facility Walk Through (Sheriff’s Office), Emergency Management Presentation, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, May 12th at 10:30 am Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/8801801336?pwd=VkRvSlVqZXljQTc5bEpMVUlETmk2Zz09 Meeting ID: 880 180 1336 Passcode: W5hU6k Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Election of Board Chairman, Election of Board Vice Chairman, Selection of Farm Representative, Introduction of Conservation Specialist, Appointing LCD Representatives to the Western Area Board, Parks Update, Approval to Bid Out Dam Inspections, Non Metallic Mining Clockmaker Quarry Reclamation Plan Update, Avalanche Restoration Project, Vehicle Lease Program, Watershed Planning Update, Accounts Manager Report. Educator Reports, Area Extension Director Report, Approval to Hire a New Senior Administrative Assistant.

