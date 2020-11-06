 Skip to main content
County meetings
County meetings

Vernon County

NOTICE OF COUNTY MEETING: VERNON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION CANVASS

Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes, Section 7.60, the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Monday morning November 9, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua, Wisconsin to conduct the official canvass of the November 3, 2020 General Election results.

County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. November 10, 2020 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Informal Reading of Proposed 2021 Budget, Authorizing Transfer of Funds – Farm, 11 AM Public Hearing- Adoption of the 2020 Tax Levy for 2021 Budget, Discussion on County Administrator, Revision of County Board Rules, Highway Funding, 2020-2021 Wage Study, Adopting Vernon County Forest Annual Work Plan for 2021, Conservation Aids Grant, Renewal of County Liability/Worker’s Compensation/Property Insurance, Declaring Vernon County to be a Second Amendment Preservation County, (Public Participation on second amendment allowed by Webex, keep remarks to 3 min) Tentative 2021 County Board Meeting Dates.

