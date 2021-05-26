County meetings

Vernon County

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday June 2, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Action may be taken on the following items. Modification of Standing Committees, Discussion on Redistricting, Highway Commissioner Appointment, Administrator’s Report, Zoning and Sanitation Permitting Software, Conservation Aids Grant, Designation of Vernon County Trails Aids Grant, Adopting Vernon County 2021-2025 Outdoor Recreation Plan, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.