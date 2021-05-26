County meetings

Vernon County
The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday June 2, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Action may be taken on the following items. Modification of Standing Committees, Discussion on Redistricting, Highway Commissioner Appointment, Administrator’s Report, Zoning and Sanitation Permitting Software, Conservation Aids Grant, Designation of Vernon County Trails Aids Grant, Adopting Vernon County 2021-2025 Outdoor Recreation Plan, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. June 3, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Parking Lot Erlandson County Wide Panic Buttons, Status of County Land Sales, Department Head Report – Camera Replacement, Card Access. Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.