 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County meetings
0 comments

County meetings

  • 0

Vernon County

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review of 2021 Budget Requests, Departments Called for Budget Review, Review of Bank RFP for Loan—Road Maintenance, Finalizing 2021 Budget, Next Meeting Date, Adjourn.

Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on October 8, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve vouchers, Resolution: Board Rules-Electronic Attendance, Karen Flynn-Aegis Corporation-Renewal Insurance, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News