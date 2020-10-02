County meetings

Vernon County
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review of 2021 Budget Requests, Departments Called for Budget Review, Review of Bank RFP for Loan—Road Maintenance, Finalizing 2021 Budget, Next Meeting Date, Adjourn.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on October 8, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve vouchers, Resolution: Board Rules-Electronic Attendance, Karen Flynn-Aegis Corporation-Renewal Insurance, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.
