Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via TEAMS Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Change of Correctional Officer position to a Corporal position, Update on squad car purchases, Citizen award presentation, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. at Sheriff’s Department Conference Room, 1230 Bad Axe Court., Viroqua or Via Teams Click here to join the meeting Passcode: MY3gir

Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Agency Reports (NRCS, DNR, FSA, UW-Ext., any others), Schedule next Conservation & Education Meeting(s), Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment-Action Item, Audience to Visitors-Land & Water Portion, Parks Update, Tractor Bid Approval-Action Item, Resolution for Snowmobile Grant Approval-Action Item, Resolution to Adopt Vernon County Species and Habitat Conservation Agreement-Action Item, SFG Grant Approval-Action Item, Approval to Apply for Conservation Aids Grant by Resolution-Action Item, Annual Non Metallic Mining Update and Approval-Action Item, Watershed Update, Accounts Manager Report, Reports from Committee Members and Announcements, Audience to Visitors-UW Extension Portion, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment-Action Item, Update on Community Development Educator, Educator Reports-FoodWIse Educator, Regional Crops Educator, and 4-H Educator, 4-H Intern and AmeriCorps position.

Vernon Manor/Vernon Acres Senior Living Trustees meets monthly (Friday, March 10, 2023, 9 a.m. in the Vernon County Board Room, 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua) to review/approve minutes, review bills and authorize payment. Action items under review are as follows: Meeting Minutes, Monthly Bills, Financials. Administrator’s report will be provided, confirm next meeting, adjourn.

Vernon County Board of Health will meet on March 14th , 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Vernon County Board Room and remote access via Teams. Formatted: Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date