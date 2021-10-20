County meetings

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on October 21st, 2021 in County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers, Committee Reports/Questions, Discuss/Action-Aegis Corporation-Renewal of County Liability, Workers Compensation and Property Insurance, Discuss/Action-Update on IN REM Tax Foreclosures, Discuss/Action-Revision of Rules of the Board-General Structure and Section 2. Organization of the Board, Corp Counsel Update regarding Zoning Department pending litigation to enforce POWTS Laws, Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Set next meeting date.