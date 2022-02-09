County meetings

SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 9th, 2021 at County Board Room at 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom at https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/85230963480?pwd=WXBCY1oyKyt4aTBuU0dXdFpyNEUxQT09 Meeting number: 852 3096 3480 Meeting Passcode: 182654. Agenda items include: Update from Brian Kent of S.E.H. on Landfill Pre-Feasibility Work, Required Use Order/Flow Control Ordinance, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Department Update, Hauler Contracts.

Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; and Adjournment.

Vernon Manor/Vernon Acres Senior Living Trustees meets monthly to review/approve minutes, review bills and authorize payment. The next meeting is Friday, February 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Vernon County Board Room, 400 Court House Square Street, Viroqua; in person or Zoom. Action items under review are as follows: Meeting Minutes, Monthly Bills, Financials, PTO buyout 2021, Personnel Updates. Administrator’s report will be provided, confirm next meeting, adjourn.

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on re-hire of ESS Position; Discuss & Take Action on Potential for an additional ESS Position; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Highway Committee – February 15, 2022, will meet at County Highway Department on February 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM; Discuss purchase of brush chipper; RFP for new plow truck; CTH-PC project; revised utility agreement; culvert bids; payment for bridge aid; possible stipend for on-call salaried supervisors; fill supervisor vacancy; Commissioner’s Report

The Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 from the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Erlandson Office Building. Meeting collaboration via Zoom for members to attend. Due to COVID-19 rising case count activity, zoom attendance is encouraged. If you must be present in person, please wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date

